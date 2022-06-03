State Street Corp Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $417,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.82 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

