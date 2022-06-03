State Street Corp Purchases 56,298 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $389,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

