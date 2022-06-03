Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Dell Technologies worth $391,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

