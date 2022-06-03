Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.