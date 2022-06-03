Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $325,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

