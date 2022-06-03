LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,503 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

