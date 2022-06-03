LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.68% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 407.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 497,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $6,963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $2,292,000.

SPEU stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

