State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

State Street Corp reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,007,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.33% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $402,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.