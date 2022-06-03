Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

