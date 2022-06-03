Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of CZA opened at $92.26 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

