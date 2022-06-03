State Street Corp Acquires 402,967 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.38% of Rollins worth $400,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

