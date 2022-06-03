Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Polaris worth $396,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

