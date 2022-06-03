State Street Corp Acquires 255,634 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.70% of Invesco worth $393,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.24 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,110,040 shares of company stock worth $155,483,988. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

