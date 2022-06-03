LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,305 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Lumentum worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $317,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

