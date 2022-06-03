United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 8.80% of United Bankshares worth $416,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

