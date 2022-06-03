LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 379.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

ALL opened at $134.15 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

