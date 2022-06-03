LPL Financial LLC Has $17.70 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

