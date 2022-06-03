LPL Financial LLC Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.