LPL Financial LLC Sells 78,617 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.21% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

