Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,766 shares of company stock worth $1,692,216 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

