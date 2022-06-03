LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.