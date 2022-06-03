Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

EQIX stock opened at $694.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $711.89 and its 200 day moving average is $738.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.