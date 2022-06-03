Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.71% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

