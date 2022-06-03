State Street Corp Raises Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $411,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRC. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

