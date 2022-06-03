LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,846 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.68% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

