LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $138.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average of $253.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

