LPL Financial LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,406 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

