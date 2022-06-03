LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $335.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.88 and a 200 day moving average of $339.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

