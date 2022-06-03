Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

