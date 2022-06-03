LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

