LPL Financial LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $302.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

