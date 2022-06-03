Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 87,040 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Plantronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $39.72 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

