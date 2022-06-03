LPL Financial LLC Buys 41,583 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

DAL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

