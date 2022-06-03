iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26.

