Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,827 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.39% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $130.80.

