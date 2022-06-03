LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after buying an additional 101,980 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

