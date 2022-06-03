Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,060 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

