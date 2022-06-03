LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

