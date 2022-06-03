LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
