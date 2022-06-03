Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,333 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,932,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,656 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $28.06 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

