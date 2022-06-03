LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PLTR stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,510. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.