Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

