Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $89,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

