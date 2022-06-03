Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.38 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Onto Innovation worth $91,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $83.10 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

