Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $92.80 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,462 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Walker & Dunlop worth $92,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $95.60 and a one year high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

