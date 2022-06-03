Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 942,421 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of CVB Financial worth $88,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

