Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Avalara worth $91,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

