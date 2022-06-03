Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $90,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 299.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 76,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 484,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

EWW opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

