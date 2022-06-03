Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.69 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $91,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.