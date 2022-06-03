Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $94,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $154.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

