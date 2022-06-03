Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Campbell Soup worth $93,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 196.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 404,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

